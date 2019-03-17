搭北捷可以去哪裡玩？奪目繽紛的新北市「碧潭水舞秀」3月8日驚艷登場！連續54天以全新設計、全新水舞科技、全新水舞台造型呈現國際級水舞演出，搭配多彩燈光及國內外名曲，強烈震撼民眾的視聽感受。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Where can the Taipei Metro take you? The splendid Bitan fountain show kicked off on March 8 in New Taipei. The world-class water show features the newest design, technology, and stage performance accompanied by a light show and renowned hits from home and abroad for 54 consecutive days. The show offers the most sensational visual experience ever.

觀旅局推薦今年水舞之4大精彩必看水型，包括披星戴月的皇冠、華麗奔放的孔雀開屏、瞬間飛衝的直泉禮炮以及仙氣繚繞的水濂。

The Tourism Bureau recommends the four must-see water dances, namely “Crown by the Light of the Moon and the Stars”, “Gorgeous Peacock Fanning Tail”, “Spurting Spring Salute”, and “Curling Water Curtain”.

節目規劃委託今年台灣燈會的水舞規劃團隊，國內首屈一指的水舞創作總監謝明勳擔綱製作，搭配國內、外多首傳奇經典名曲。

This year, organizers invited the team in charge of Taiwan Lantern Festival and Hsieh Ming-hsun, the leading creative director for water dance creation in Taiwan, to create a performance that combines classic songs from home and abroad.

編織成6種不同風格的節目，每個節目藉不同的曲風和水型來傳遞激昂、壯闊、喜悅、抒情、思念及柔美等不同的情緒主題，讓新店溪水伴隨著水舞的漫妙舞姿，陪伴你一起感受碧潭的美好風光。

The six performances boast various types of songs and shapes of water to convey different emotions – passion, grandeur, joy, lyricism, thoughtfulness, and femininity – that will delight the young and the young at heart by the Xindian River.

碧潭水舞將從3月8日起至4月30日共54天，每晚6點到8點30分每逢整點和半點開始展演，每次曲目演出約6分鐘，由2種曲目表演交錯展出。

The show, which runs until April 30 for 54 days non-stop, starts at 6 pm and 8:30 pm. Each song will be played for around six minutes, with two types of tracks playing interchangeably.