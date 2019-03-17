法國黃背心運動進入第18個週末，週六（16日）示威者為表達對總統馬克宏的不滿，不僅縱火焚燒、大肆破壞巴黎的精品店，更與警方發生衝突。

Paris (AP) – French yellow vest protesters set life-threatening fires, smashed up luxury stores in Paris and clashed with police on March 16 in the 18th straight weekend of demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron.

大量煙霧在巴黎香榭麗舍大道上竄升。一棟大樓甚至引發大火，一位母親和她的嬰兒差點無法從這場災難中獲救。

Large plumes of smoke rose above the rioting on Paris’ landmark Champs-Elysees avenue, and a mother and her child were just barely saved from a building blaze.

香榭麗舍大道上持續了數小時的緊張局勢，街道的鵝卵石被撬起當成攻擊工具，示威者引起的大火與警方發射的催淚瓦斯在空中交錯。

Cobblestones flew in the air and smoke from fires set by protesters mingled with clouds of tear gas sprayed by police, as tensions continued for hours along the Champs-Elysees.

現場煙霧瀰漫，香榭大道呈現一片黑暗。

By dusk, as the demonstrators had dispersed, the famed avenue was a blackened expanse.

法國總統馬克宏在過去長達兩個月的全國辯論中，未能滿足人民要求，眾多示威者因期待落空而引發這次激烈的暴力行動。

The resurgent violence comes at a watershed moment for a movement, which had been fizzling in recent weeks, and at the end of a two-month-long national debate called by Macron that protesters say failed to answer their demands for economic justice.

警方對這次暴動的蔓延速度感到措手不及；防暴警察試圖以催淚瓦斯和水柱遏止示威者，但成效有限。

Police appeared to be caught off guard by the speed and severity of Saturday’s unrest. French riot police tried to contain the demonstrators with repeated volleys of tear gas and water cannon, with limited success.