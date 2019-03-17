第九屆臺灣國際熱氣球嘉年華將於6/29登場，結合8場光雕音樂會與台東美麗星空；活動連續45天，是全世界期程最長的熱氣球活動。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – The 2019 Taiwan International Balloon Festival will start on June 29, featuring eight concerts in the splendid starry nights of Taitung as well as 45 days of hot air balloons fiesta – the worlds’ longest hot-air balloon event.

第九年的熱氣球嘉年華將結合臺東縣得天獨厚的自然純淨風貌，沒有西部工業縣市的PM2.5霧霾影響，將漫天閃爍的臺東美麗星空，轉化為令人驚艷的觀光資源。

In its ninth year, the festival boasts Taitung’s unrivaled rural landscape. Unlike other industrial cities in western Taiwan which suffer from PM 2.5 pollution, Taitung’s clear sky is a captivating source of tourism.

旅客可以徜徉在星空下，遠離工商城市的喧囂與緊張，聽著星星的故事，沈浸在寧靜的星空夜晚，感受前所未有的幸福。

Getting away from the hustle and bustle of city life, visitors are invited to fully immerse themselves in the serene starry sky and have the experience of a lifetime by enjoying a simple moment of happiness.

台東除了被Booking.com選為世界10大新興旅遊城市，台東熱氣球嘉年華更於去年獲得世界知名旅遊頻道Travel Channel評選為世界12大熱氣球節。

Taitung City, aside from being among the 10 top up-and-coming travel destinations on Booking.com, is home to the annual Taiwan International Balloon Festival, which was also selected as one of the worlds’ top 12 hot-air balloon events by the Travel Channel last year.

而根據2018年「台東最美星空」選拔，被列為一星等點位的觀星景點共有4處──成功鎮三仙台、台東市加路蘭涼亭、池上鄉大坡池以及關山鎮的關山親水公園。

Last but not least, according to “Starry Taitung,” a vote conducted in 2018 by Taitung County Government, four spots were rated first-star including Sanxiantai in Chenggong Township, Jialulan, Dapo Pond in Chishang Township and Guanshan Riverside Park in Guanshan Township.

除了提供絕美的觀星景點，台東豐富的地形景觀及在地特色，都讓來到這裡的旅客流連忘返。

Aside from the breath-taking star watching sites, the various landscapes and local features will surely enchant travelers to Taitung.

更多資訊，請至活動官網：

For more information, visit: balloonTaiwan.Taitung.gov.tw/en