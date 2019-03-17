Paris (AP) – French yellow vest protesters set life-threatening fires, smashed up luxury stores in Paris and clashed with police on March 16 in the 18th straight weekend of demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron.

Large plumes of smoke rose above the rioting on Paris’ landmark Champs-Elysees avenue, and a mother and her child were just barely saved from a building blaze.

Paris famed restaurant Fouquet’s burns on the Champs Elysees avenue during a yellow vests demonstration Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Paris. Paris police say more than 100 people have been arrested amid rioting in the French capital by yellow vest protesters and clashes with police. They set life-threatening fires, smashed up luxury stores and clashed with police firing tear gas and water cannon (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Cobblestones flew in the air and smoke from fires set by protesters mingled with clouds of tear gas sprayed by police, as tensions continued for hours along the Champs-Elysees.

Passers by watch a damaged store after a yellow vests demonstration Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Paris. Paris police say more than 100 people have been arrested amid rioting in the French capital by yellow vest protesters and clashes with police. They set life-threatening fires, smashed up luxury stores and clashed with police firing tear gas and water cannon (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

By dusk, as the demonstrators had dispersed, the famed avenue was a blackened expanse.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, presides over an emergency crisis meeting with French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, at the Interior Ministry in Paris , France, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Paris police say more than 100 people have been arrested amid rioting in the French capital by yellow vest protesters and clashes with police. (Philippe Petit-Tesson/Pool photo via AP)

The resurgent violence comes at a watershed moment for a movement, which had been fizzling in recent weeks, and at the end of a two-month-long national debate called by Macron that protesters say failed to answer their demands for economic justice.

A policeman stands next a car on fire during a demonstration Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Paris. French yellow vest protesters clashed Saturday with riot police near the Arc de Triomphe as they kicked off their 18th straight weekend of demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Police appeared to be caught off guard by the speed and severity of Saturday’s unrest. French riot police tried to contain the demonstrators with repeated volleys of tear gas and water cannon, with limited success.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR