TAIPEI (CNA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale shook Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 8:44 p.m. yesterday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 35.5 kilometers southeast off Yilan County Hall at a depth of 22.6 km, CWB said.

The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in the Yilan’s Wuta area and Nan’ao Township, where it measured 3 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale.

By William Yen