TAIPEI (CNA) – Sporadic showers can be expected in northern and eastern Taiwan on Monday with the arrival of a weather front, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

While the cloud cover will become heavier in those areas due to the front, the weather is likely to remain stable with cloudy to sunny skies in the rest of the country, the CWB said.

As the weather front is weak, however, daytime temperatures will remain around 24 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, 27 degrees in the east and 29-30 degrees in the south, similar to the previous day, the CWB said.

At the night, the mercury is expected to fall sharply to 17-20 degrees around Taiwan, the CWB said.

Foggy conditions are likely in western Taiwan and in the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu, the CWB said, adding planes and ships should stay alert to poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the air quality in some parts of northern Taiwan and in Yilan was good to fair on Monday, according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

However, because of a lack of wind to disperse atmospheric pollutants, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was flashing an “orange alert” in Hsinchu, Miaoli, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung, indicating unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, according to the EPA.

The AQI in Kinmen and Matsu was also flashing an orange alert, partly due to the effect of pollutants coming from overseas, the EPA’s monitoring network showed.

In central Taiwan and some areas of Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan, the air was unhealthy for the general public as the AQI was flashing a “red alert,” the EPA’s monitoring network showed.

By Chen Chun-shou and Frances Huang