TAIPEI (CNA) – A Filipino man who was arrested on suspicion of killing two of his crew members on a Taiwan-registered fishing boat in the Indian Ocean last month was brought to Taiwan on Monday for questioning, according to the Coast Guard Administration (CGA).

The man is suspected of killing two crew members and injuring two others during an argument on board the Wen Peng on Feb. 20, while the other crew members were forced to jump overboard during and after the knife attack. At the time, the Pingtung-registered fishing boat was in the Indian Ocean, approximately 1,540 nautical miles from the Mauritius capital of Port Louis, carrying a crew of 24 ?? three Taiwanese, 10 Filipinos and 11 Indonesians.

Among the crew members who were forced to jump overboard in fear of their lives, 15 were rescued by Taiwanese fishing vessels on Feb. 22, while six remained missing.

Two injured Indonesians were taken to a hospital in Sri Lanka on March 2, while the Filipino suspect, who had remained on the fishing boat, was arrested at sea after the members of a special task force from Taiwan talked him into surrendering.

The task force, comprising officers from the CGA and Fisheries Agency, then took control of the Wen Peng and transferred the suspect to the CGA vessel Hsun Hu No. 8 the next day.

The CGA said its vessel arrived at Kaohsiung port Monday and the suspect will be handed over to the Pingtung District Prosecutors Office for questioning.

By Chen Ja-fo and Evelyn Kao