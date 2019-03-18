暴龍隊今日在客場出戰活塞，華裔好手林書豪連兩場先發，出賽17分鐘，拿下3分、2籃板及2助攻，暴龍最終以107：110不敵活塞。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – The Toronto Raptors faced Detroit Pistons on March 18 in a road trip. Jeremy Lin, who was nominated as starter for two consecutive games, scored 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists over the 17 minutes he played. The game ended with the Pistons beating the Raptors with a 110-107 win.

林書豪手感冰冷，只有在第四節才投進三分球，上半場暴龍隊也似乎找不準心，不過第三節暴龍隊火力全開，Meyers Leonard殺出逆轉戰局，讓暴龍隊反倒取得6分領先。

Lin only had his first three-pointer in the fourth quarter as the Raptors had troubles finding their rhythm during the first half; the game turned when Meyers Leonard continued to attack the rim, leading the Raptors with 6 points in the third quarter.

但是決勝節暴龍隊無法延續手感，被活塞打出一波8：0的攻勢，也宣告無力追趕，儘管林書豪三分球外線開花，但是無法追趕。

In the final quarter, the Pistons led by 8 points and the Raptors failed to catch up even with Lin’s three-pointer.

林書豪前一場先發，結果8投0中僅拿1分，此仗全場出賽近17分鐘卻僅有4次出手機會。

In the third quarter, Lin scored only 1 point with 8 shots count zero and he had only 4 shots during the entire 17 minutes while on the field.

暴龍隊已經確定能晉級季後賽，目前例行賽戰績49勝21敗，東區聯盟排名第2。

With 49 wins this season and the second place in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors is sure to enter the playoffs.