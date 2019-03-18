MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s government and opposition are accusing each other of undermining the latest round political dialogue, after police arrested more than 100 people at a weekend protest.

The opposition Civic Alliance condemned the government’s “violent repression” of Saturday’s protest march. It said some 164 people were arrested.

The government on Monday complained that opposition representatives participating in negotiations had participated in the demonstration, which it labeled a “provocation.” It said there were 107 arrests and the detainees were released hours later.

Vatican Ambassador to Nicaragua Waldemar Sommertag has been mediating the talks and he urged patience Monday.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says at least 325 people have died in protests or related violence since April 2018.