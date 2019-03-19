TAIPEI (CNA) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on March 18 that as long as she is president, Taiwan will not accept the ‘one country, two systems’ formula devised by China because it seeks to annex Taiwan and place it under the control of Beijing.

Tsai made the statement in a Facebook post commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Sunflower Student Movement, a 23-day student-led occupation of Taiwan’s parliament that began on March 18, 2014, to protest against a trade-in-services agreement with China.

“As long as I am president, the ‘one country, two systems’ formula will not be accepted,” Tsai said.

Tsai also said she will register this week for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary for the 2020 presidential election. “Everyone please come with me and show people that the country is on the right path,” she said.

Over the past five years, China’s attempts to bring Taiwan under its control have not changed, Tsai said, adding that it was five years ago today students stormed the Legislative Yuan calling for the protection of democracy and protesting the Cross-Strait Service Trade Agreement (CSSTA).

The CSSTA, signed between China and Taiwan, aimed at liberalizing trade in services between the two economies that was one of the main causes of the protests as it was set to be passed by the then Kuomintang-dominated legislature without a clause-by-clause review.

Tsai recalled how she and other members of the DPP went to check on the well-being of the students that evening, adding that it was understood occupying the legislature was the last resort.

Everyone was worried about Taiwan’s economy becoming overly dependent on China and the threat that posed to democracy, Tsai said.

The last five years have demonstrated that Taiwan must not place all its eggs in one basket, Tsai said, pointing out that efforts to open up diversified markets have taken Taiwan’s economy to the world.

The number of tourists visiting Taiwan has also repeatedly broken records, with the country’s products being sold to people from around the world, Tsai noted.

By Ku Chuan and William Yen