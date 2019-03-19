TAIPEI (CNA) – A man with Chinese and U.S. citizenship jumped from the fourth floor of Terminal 2 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport early Monday morning after throwing his Taiwanese wife over a guard rail from the same floor.

The woman, a 33-year-old surnamed Chang (張), was unconscious and in critical condition at Min-Sheng General Hospital while her 32-year-old husband, surnamed Wan (萬), suffered fractured ribs but was able to be questioned by aviation police Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred on a stairway near the fourth floor departure area in Terminal 2 at 12:38 a.m. Monday as Wan was set to fly back to the United States, said Aviation Police Bureau officer Tien Wei-jen (田偉仁).

Airport surveillance footage showed the two getting into a heated argument, and when they reached the landing of the stairway leading to the nearby food court, the man picked up his wife and threw her over the guardrail.

Chang banged against a side wall and other objects before being caught in a safety net above the first floor, causing her to lose consciousness. When Wan saw what he had done, he jumped from the same spot.

According to some local media reports, the argument arose because Chang was trying to stop her husband from returning to the United States after he had been in Taiwan since the Lunar New Year holiday in early February.

Wan is under investigation on suspicion of attempted homicide, police said.

By Chiu Chun-chin and Emerson Lim