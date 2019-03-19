TAIPEI (CNA) – A magnitude-4.7 earthquake hit eastern Taiwan at 12:01 p.m. today, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The earthquake was centered about 18.3 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall, and it struck at a depth of 83.1 km, the CWB said.

The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in parts of Yilan County and Taoyuan City, where it measured 3 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in parts of Taipei, New Taipei, Taichung, Hualien, Hsinchu, Nantou, and Miaoli, according to the bureau.

By Chang Ming-hsuan and Frances Huang