博鰲亞洲論壇 2019 年年會，將於 3 月 26 至 29 日在海南舉行，兩岸共同市場基金會榮譽董事長、前副總統蕭萬長與會，並可望於 27 日會見大陸國務院總理李克強，討論「兩岸共同市場」的建立。

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The annual Boao Forum for Asia will unfold on March 26-29 in Hainan province, China. Former vice president Vincent Siew (蕭萬長), who is the honorary chairman of the Cross-Strait Common Market Foundation (兩岸共同市場基金會), will attend the meeting and potentially meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) on March 27 to discuss the establishment of a “cross-strait common market.”

年會三大主題確定為《共同命運、共同行動、共同發展》。據了解，蕭萬長將於 26 日率 30 名工商界代表與會。

The three major topics of this year’s conference are: “Shared Future; Concerted Action; and Common Development.” According to various sources, Siew will head a delegation of 30 business and industrial representatives to attend the meeting on March 26.

大陸方面，由於適逢全國兩會剛結束、中美貿易磋商的關鍵期，傳習近平今年可能不會出席。

Since the Second Session of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress just ended and China is in the middle of trade negotiations with the U.S., media reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) might not attend the forum this year.

大陸國台辦主任劉結一、副主任裴金佳，以及前大陸商務部部長、前海協會會長陳德銘也將出席與會。

Taiwan Affairs Office director Liu Jieyi (劉結一), Vice Director Pei Jinjia (裴金佳), the former head of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, and the former president of Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits Chen Deming (陳德銘) will participate in the conference.

屆時劉結一是否針對今年陸方的對台工作發表談話，或是與台灣代表團見面，亦備受關注。

Among other highlights, commentators have been discussing whether Liu Jieyi will give a speech regarding practices on Taiwan this year or meet with Taiwanese delegates.

由於日前剛閉幕的大陸全國兩會上，李克強曾預告在「惠台 31 條」外，還會有惠台利民的「新舉措」。

Premier Li Keqiang also announced during the two sessions that aside from the “Hui Tai 31” measures, of which the aim is to attract Taiwanese talents and business investment, there are other policies to benefit Taiwanese investors.

同時，在通過新的《外商投資法》後，台商會有哪些利多，都將是此次博鰲論壇的關注焦點。

Aside from the newly revised “Foreign Investment Law,” Taiwanese investors are keeping a keen eye on whether more favorable measures will be announced during the Boao Forum.