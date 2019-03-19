TAIPEI (The China Post) – The fourth generation of Taiwan Railway’s ticketing system will be launched on April 9. To familiarize the public with its new functions, a beta version of the website is now available online. At the same time, the Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) unveiled a new train ticket printed vertically with a much clearer font, the first major design update in nearly 35 years.

To better inform the public on how the new system works, the TRA has established various services centers in stations in Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Hualien. The centers are open between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until March 29 (weekends not included).

From March 4 to 18, the beta website has collected a total number of 6,616 connections. Also, 154 respondents fulfilled a questionnaire for users’ response, among which 90 percent of the feedback is positive, according to TRA.

From the survey, the TRA has learned that the new system is definitely more accessible than the old one in terms of visual experience, the selection of station orders, multiple bookings, display of seats, and barcode for ticket collection.

According to Peng Kun-yen (彭坤炎), head of TRA’s information management center, the new ticketing system will support various payment methods in the future and feature the QR Code ticket once the mobile App is launched.

Once the new system is online, passengers can choose from three trains in their desired order and also between a window or aisle seat.