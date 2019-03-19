台鐵第四代票務系統將於 4 月 9 日上線，為讓民眾熟悉新系統功能，日前開放測試版網站供外部使用者體驗，台鐵也透露，配合新票務系統上線，使用 35 年的車票會由橫式改為直式，上面的字體也會更清楚明瞭。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – The fourth generation of Taiwan Railway’s ticketing system will be launched on April 9. To familiarize the public with its new functions, a beta version of the website is now available online. At the same time, the Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) unveiled a new train ticket printed vertically with a much clearer font, the first major design update in nearly 35 years.

台鐵於3月18日至 29 日（不含假日） 10:00-18:00 在台北、台中、高雄及花蓮設置體驗專區，活動期間民眾可至各體驗專區實際運用新票務系統進行體驗，了解新系統各項便利功能。

To better inform the public on how the new system works, the TRA has established various services centers in stations in Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Hualien. The centers are open between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until March 29 (weekends not included).

台鐵表示， 3 月 4 日至 18 日開放的測試版網站提供外部使用者體驗，測試版網站兩周總連線數共 6,616 筆，回饋問卷填寫者共 154 人，其中正面回饋數達 9 成。

From March 4 to 18, the beta website has collected a total number of 6,616 connections. Also, 154 respondents fulfilled a questionnaire for users’ response, among which 90 percent of the feedback is positive, according to TRA.

包括畫面之整體視覺、站序之點選、多車次點選訂票、訂票後即顯示座位、取票條碼之便利性等各方面均較舊系統更為友善並容易上手。

From the survey, the TRA has learned that the new system is definitely more accessible than the old one in terms of visual experience, the selection of station orders, multiple bookings, display of seats, and barcode for ticket collection.

台鐵資訊中心主任彭坤炎指出，新票務系統支援多種付款方式，未來行動版上線後，還可以直接線上取得 QR Code 車票。

According to Peng Kun-yen (彭坤炎), head of TRA’s information management center, the new ticketing system will support various payment methods in the future and feature the QR Code ticket once the mobile App is launched.

且新系統車次訂票可選三班次，會依照希望的順位訂票，還可以自行選擇靠窗或是靠道座位。

Once the new system is online, passengers can choose from three trains in their desired order and also between a window or aisle seat.

https://www.nownews.com/news/20190318/3277606/