TAIPEI (CNA) – Temperatures in Taiwan are forecast to hit as high as 31 degrees Celsius today under the influence of stronger southerly winds, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Partially sunny skies are expected as weather conditions remain stable throughout the day, with daytime temperatures likely to hit 28-30 degrees in northern Taiwan and reach 31 degrees in the central and southern parts of the country, the CWB said.

The day-night temperature gap will remain wide, however, with the mercury expected to fall to 18-21 degrees around Taiwan at night, according to the bureau.

The weather will be relatively dry, the CWB said, forecasting only brief showers in mountainous areas around Taiwan, in particular in the afternoon.

Foggy conditions are likely in western Taiwan and on the islands of Kinmen and Matsu, the CWB said, and it warned of poor visibility in those areas.

The CWB said the warm weather is expected to continue Thursday before a new northeasterly wind system sets in Friday to send temperatures 8-9 degrees lower in northern Taiwan, about 4 degrees lower in central Taiwan, and 2-3 degrees lower in the south.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Yilan and the Penghu and Matsu islands was good to fair Wednesday, according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was flashing an “orange alert” in northern Taiwan and some parts of southern Taiwan, indicating unhealthy levels of pollutants for sensitive groups, according to the EPA.

The was rated unhealthy for the general public in central Taiwan and some parts of Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan as the AQI flashed a “red alert,” the EPA’s monitoring network showed.

By Wu Chia-ying and Frances Huang