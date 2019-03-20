PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Mason Jones had 18 points and Reggie Chaney posted 14 points and seven blocks as Arkansas defeated Providence 84-72 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Jones made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Isaiah Joe had 12 points for Arkansas (18-15). Gabe Osabuohien added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Maliek White had 19 points for the Friars (18-16). Nate Watson added 15 points. Alpha Diallo had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com