7-11 不再 ALWAYS OPEN 了嗎？目前全國已經有約 400 家門市，因夜間經營將不符合營運效益，將停止大夜班時段。統一超商總經理黃瑞典對媒體表示，由於有些門市商圈不同，夜間將停止營業。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – “Always Open” stores won’t be opened 24/7 in the future. Around 400 stores nationwide will stop operating at night for operational benefits, according to Uni-President President Hang Jui-tien.

黃瑞典指出，有些門市處於辦公商圈，晚上顧客銳減；或是 2 家門市距離相近，大夜班期間沒必要都營業，否則可能虧損，只開一間來充分利用人力。

Huang pointed out that some stores are located in business districts where the number of customers decreases sharply at night. Also, two stores might be too closely located so it isn’t necessary to provide night service for both of them, he said.

「像是高雄愛河旁 2 家門市緊鄰，就只讓 1 家 24 小時營業，可節省人力又能賺錢」。

“There are two stores by the Love River in Kaohsiung, only one of them runs 24/7 in order to save manpower while reducing costs,” said Huang.

黃瑞典表示，將致力於「創新」，也就是發展複合店、獨特商品和數位平台。未來會多和名店、名物合作，將視商圈需求，拓展不同型態的複合門市。

The chain stores will focus on “innovation” in the future, to develop select shops, special products, and digital platforms. It will also cooperate with brands and other goods to expand various types of composite stores based on the needs of different business districts.

目前特色店共 1234 家，預計今年底特色店將達 1500 家。

For now, there are 1,234 featured stores and the company expects to increase that number to 1,500 franchises at the end of this year.