TAIPEI (The China Post) – Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) met with officials from the U.S. National Security Council, Department of Defense, and State Department on March 19 (Eastern Time), during which he restated his ‘Five Mutual Principles.’

Ko met with Hanscom Smith, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, John J. Norris Jr., managing director of the Washington Office of the American Institute in Taiwan, and Daniel K. Delk, deputy director of the State Department’s Office of Taiwan Coordination in the White House.

After the closed-door meetings, Ko said he wouldn’t reveal what had been discussed. He pointed out that the US is still Taiwan’s most important friend. Moreover, he said the US is quite ‘curious’ about him since it’s rare for a surgeon to become a politician.

Ko further stated that he conveyed the value of democracy that Taiwan possesses, and proposed his Five Mutual Principles: getting to know each other, seeking mutual understanding, respect, cooperation, and tolerance.

Asked about the upcoming presidential election and whether candidates could gain support from the U.S.? Ko replied that U.S. diplomats and officials from the National Security Council won’t interfere in Taiwan’s internal affairs, so he wasn’t asked any questions in this regard.