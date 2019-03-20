A growing number of Americans say immigration should remain at current levels or increase since the Trump administration ramped up immigration enforcement.

That’s the finding of the 2018 General Social Survey, a widely respected trends survey released this week. It also shows a partisan divide on the topic growing over the past decade.

The poll shows 34 percent of Americans want immigration reduced, down from 41 percent in 2016. It’s the first time since the survey question was first asked in 2004 that more Americans want immigration levels to remain the same than lowered.

An analysis by The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and General Social Survey staff finds nearly three times as many Democrats as Republicans want more immigrants allowed into the country.