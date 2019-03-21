LOS ANGELES (AP) — The new president of the University of Southern California says she wants to be a part of “fixing” the school following a series of high-profile scandals — including the massive college admissions bribery case that broke last week.

Carol Folt, a biologist and former chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will become USC’s president on July 1.

Rick Caruso, the chairman of the board of trustees, said Wednesday that Folt’s selection shows the university is ready to move forward.

Folt said the scandals didn’t give her pause about taking on the job.

She’ll replace interim President Wanda Austin. Austin stepped in after C.L. Max Nikias resigned last summer amid reports the school ignored complaints of widespread sexual misconduct by a longtime campus gynecologist.