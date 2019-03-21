TAIPEI (The China Post) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) registered for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary for the 2020 presidential election at 1:10 p.m. on March 21, after which she joined a post-meeting speech.

In response, former premier Lai Ching-te’s (賴清德) office said that Lai will suspend all his public schedule during her trip for Tsai to focus on diplomacy.

Tsai went straight to Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 1 after the registration and delivered a pre-department talk at 14:50 on her trip “Oceans of Democracy.”

From March 21 to March 28, Tsai will visit Pacific allies Palau and Nauru, and attend the first Pacific Women Leaders’ Coalition Conference in the Marshall Islands. She will also give a speech at Nauru’s parliament and transit in Hawaii on her second leg back to Taiwan.

To give Tsai his best wishes, Lai said he will suspend all his public schedule in order to have a fair battle between the two.