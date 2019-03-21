蔡英文總統將於3月21日13:10前往民進黨中央登記黨內2020總統初選，並於會後發表談話。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) registered for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary for the 2020 presidential election at 1:10 p.m. on March 21, after which she joined a post-meeting speech.

對此賴清德辦公室表示，祝福蔡英文，為了讓蔡英文能專心拚外交，蔡出訪期間，賴暫停所有公開行程，希望雙方進行一場君子之爭。

In response, former premier Lai Ching-te’s (賴清德) office said that Lai will suspend all his public schedule during her trip for Tsai to focus on diplomacy.

蔡英文於完成總統初選登記後，隨即驅車前往桃園國際機場第一航廈，並於14:50 發表「海洋民主之旅」行前談話，行程緊湊。

Tsai went straight to Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 1 after the registration and delivered a pre-department talk at 14:50 on her trip “Oceans of Democracy.”

蔡英文定21日到28日出訪太平洋友邦帛琉、諾魯，並赴馬紹爾群島參加首屆太平洋婦女領袖聯盟會議，於出訪諾魯期間，將在國會發表演說，回程過境美國夏威夷。

From March 21 to March 28, Tsai will visit Pacific allies Palau and Nauru, and attend the first Pacific Women Leaders’ Coalition Conference in the Marshall Islands. She will also give a speech at Nauru’s parliament and transit in Hawaii on her second leg back to Taiwan.

賴清德為了祝福蔡英文，期間將暫停所有公開行程，希望雙方進行一場君子之爭。

To give Tsai his best wishes, Lai said he will suspend all his public schedule in order to have a fair battle between the two.

https://www.nownews.com/news/20190320/3281911