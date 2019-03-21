PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is expected to make his return from a knee injury at the Monte Carlo Masters, after being included in the official list of players on Thursday.

Tournament organizers announced the line-up for the clay-court tournament in Paris. Nadal has won it a record 11 times and held a 46-match winning streak at Monte Carlo from 2005-13 — the most consecutive wins at a tournament by any man or woman.

Last Saturday, the second-ranked Nadal withdrew from his semifinal at Indian Wells against longtime rival Roger Federer after feeling pain in his troublesome right knee during the quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov.

Nadal skipped the hard-court Miami Open, which began this week, to prepare for his season on clay.

The 32-year-old Spaniard is aiming for a record-extending 12th French Open title at Roland Garros, and an 18th major, from May 26-June 9.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports