CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane, Garnet Hathaway and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 Thursday night.

Mark Giordano scored Calgary’s league-leading 18th short-handed goal and Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames. Derek Ryan assisted on two goals.

Mike Smith made 18 saves for the win in a game that matched the top team in the Western Conference against the team with the worst record in the East.

Dylan DeMelo scored for the Senators (25-43-6). Craig Anderson stopped 31 shots.

Ottawa dropped to 3-6-1 since Marc Crawford took over as head coach for Guy Boucher on March 1.

Calgary opened up a six-point lead on San Jose atop the Pacific Division. The Sharks faced the Los Angeles Kings later Thursday.

Both the Flames and Sharks clinched playoff spots earlier this week.

The Senators were playing their second road game in as many nights after a 7-4 loss to Vancouver. Ottawa scored all four of its goals in last 11 minutes of the game.

Thursday’s game featured another Tkachuk brother battle for Calgary’s Matthew and younger sibling Brady of the Senators.

Matthew Tkachuk tipped in a feed from Michael Frolik at 18:33 of the third.

The Tkachuk siblings tangled in the corner in the third period. Matthew Tkachuk emerged with the puck and picked up an assist on a goal by Backlund at 11:23.

Backlund scored his 20th of the season, beating Anderson glove side.

Flames fourth-liners Ryan, Hathaway and Mangiapane produced Calgary’s second and third goals of the game.

Mangiapane sent a cross-ice pass from Ryan over Anderson’s glove at the nine-minute mark of the second period.

The trio capitalized on an Ottawa turnover in Calgary’s zone, rushing the puck up ice as Hathaway finished the play with a tap-in at 11:15 of the first period.

Ryan collected his 100th career point with his first of two assists.

Giordano pulled Calgary even, scoring a short-handed goal at 8:54 for his seventh point in six games.

Ottawa’s Bobby Ryan lost the puck in the neutral zone for a Giordano breakaway. Anderson made the initial save, but Giordano jabbed the puck over the goal-line.

Anthony Duclair beat Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson to set up an odd-man rush with DeMelo, who scored at 4:30 of the opening period.

Duclair held the puck long enough to freeze Smith and dished to his teammate for the easy goal.

NOTES: Sean Monahan (illness) and Sam Bennett (upper-body injury) returned to Calgary’s lineup after missing two games, but Bennett did not play the third period. … Giordano moved into second in all-time games played as a member of the Flames (827), behind Jarome Iginla (1,219). … Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau served a one-game suspension Thursday for boarding Canucks defenseman Ashton Sautner on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Edmonton on Saturday.

Flames: At Vancouver on Saturday.

