NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany & Co. on Friday posted mixed results for the holiday season, with profit meeting estimates but revenue falling short. Shares of the company slipped 4 percent in premarket trading.

The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of .5 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of .67. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to .60 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of .60 per share.

The luxury jeweler posted revenue of .32 billion in the period ended Jan. 31, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected .34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of .4 million, or .75 per share. Revenue was reported as .44 billion.

Tiffany shares have risen 24 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 14 percent. The stock has climbed 3 percent in the last 12 months.

