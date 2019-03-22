Night Grooves hosts Stephanie Stumph and Wigald Boning also join in the fun as musicians.

Melanie C of the recently reunited Spice Girls is their guest in the first episode, along with Nico Santos, a German singer /songwriter whose song “Rooftop” was in the top 10 of the German charts for four weeks. “I’ve been a great fan of Melanie C since my teenage days,” says Santos, who grew up on the Spanish island of Mallorca. The two are scheduled to perform an unplugged version of the Spice Girl hit “2 Become 1.”

Other artists to look forward to in season 2 include Ray Wilson (Genesis) and Marc Almond (Soft Cell) from the UK, Kathy Sledge (Sister Sledge: “We Are Family”), Sophie B. Hawkins (“Right Beside You”) and Marla Glen (“Believer”) from the US, German stars Max Mutzke, Sebastian Krumbiegel (Die Prinzen: “Küssen verboten”) and Glasperlenspiel (“Geiles Leben”), Ghanaian-German singers Y’akoto and Ivy Quainoo as well as Irish-American musician Angelo Kelly and his family.

Iconic venue

As in its first season, Night Grooves is filmed at the famous Schminke House in Löbau in the eastern German state of Saxony. The single family residence designed in 1933 by star architect Hans Scharoun is regarded as one of the most remarkable private homes of the 20th century. No stage, no large hall — the artists perform together on a couch in the living room or in the winter garden.

The couch performances are the highlight of every Night Grooves episode. Together and live, the musicians sing hits like “Stand by Me” or the Marvin Gaye classic “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” creating veritable musical goose-bump moments. The house band The Ruffcats is also on board again, playing live along with the guests.

“After half an hour, I’d forgotten I was on TV,” said ex-Genesis singer Ray Wilson.

And Melanie C was ecstatic: “What a show! A great concept with live music and terrific musicians. I felt very much at home!”

The Night Grooves episodes will be available on dw.com/music.