美國彭博新聞社指出，美國總統川普內閣已默許賣給台灣66架F-16V戰機，但礙於生產地點搬遷，生產線最快2021年才會運作，近期內無法為台灣出貨。

According to Bloomberg News, U.S. President Donald Trump has approved the sale of 66 F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan, yet the exact time for Taiwan to acquire such equipment is still unknown, likely in 2021, because of changes in production lines within manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

自蔡英文政府日前證實向美國遞出66架F-16V採購書，美國國防部和國務院仍須正式通過正式提案交予國會評估，然而在一則近期報導中，美媒傳出川普已向鷹派官員點頭，且採購項目包含坦克車。

Soon after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen admitted to filing an official procurement plan for 66 F-16V to the U.S., President Trump reportedly provided a “tactic approval” to the matter, even though a formal proposal from Department of Defense and Department of State is needed for Congress to make further decisions.

川普幕僚對於台灣軍購一事一向採取鼓勵態度，但白宮目前拒絕對此正式評論。

Before the process of the request, the Trump administration is already known for having encouraged Taiwan to buy weapons from the U.S., and the White House so far has refused to comment nor confirm the issue.

中國外交部發言人耿爽於22日表示，中方強烈反對美方出售武器給台灣，已於近日向美方提出嚴重抗議。

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) criticized the news on March 22, saying that China urged the U.S. to stop the military transaction with Taiwan, which China believes is a breakaway province.

自1992年前總統老布希賣給台灣160架F-16戰機後，美國歷任總統維持立場未向台灣出售戰機，包括前總統歐巴馬在內。

Since Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush last sold 160 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan in 1992, succeeding U.S. administrations, including former president Obama, have long refused to sell any fighter jets to Taiwan in fear of angering China.

若報導屬實，這將會是美國27年以來，首次販售戰機給台灣，也被外界視為是近期美中貿易戰陷於膠著下的一環。

Also seen as a fallout of the protracted U.S.-China trade war, the transaction will make the first time since nearly 3 decades the U.S. begins to sell fighter fleets to the island country if the report is true.

在過去幾個月，川普數度派軍艦在敏感時刻通過南海與台灣海峽，也引起北京強烈不滿，但報導仍指出，即使美國國會批准對台軍售，台灣亦無法很快拿到戰機。

Nonetheless, even before Taiwan submitted the request, the Trump administration has multiply infuriated China for having navy warships transit through international waters such as the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, raising disputes between both countries at critical moments. The report also noted that Taiwan will not acquire what it purchases shortly.

F-16V戰機生產商洛克希德馬丁發言人表示，巴林的訂單排在前面，且之前F-16V是在德州工廠生產，但新戰機將會在南卡羅來納州製造，生產線最快2021年才能正式運作。

According to a Lockheed Martin spokesperson, the aerospace defense manufacturer is currently relocating the aircraft productions from Texas to South Carolina, and the earliest time for its production lines to settle will be in 2021 as orders from Bahrain will be processed first.