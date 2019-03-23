The US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday declared victory against the “Islamic State” (IS), saying they had flushed the jihadists from their last remaining stronghold in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz.

The announcement marks the end of the terror group’s self-proclaimed caliphate, which at its height in 2014 covered large swathes of Syria and Iraq.

The battle for Baghouz

SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali announced the victory on Twitter:

“Baghouz has been liberated. The military victory against Daesh has been accomplished,” he said, referring to IS by its acronym in Arabic.

The SDF declares “total elimination” of the so-called caliphate and “100 percent territorial defeat of ISIS.”

“On this unique day, we commemorate thousands of martyrs whose efforts made the victory possible.”

