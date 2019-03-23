台北市長柯文哲訪美行程進入尾聲，柯文哲在22日演講時表示，同婚公投他投反對票，但允許12萬5000人上街遊行，表達支持婚姻平權立場。

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) – As Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) wraps up his scheduled city-to-city visit in the United States, the independently-minded mayor publicly admitted in a speech to voting against the same-sex marriage in the Nov. 24 referendum. Still, he worked on protecting the rights of 125,000 campaigners who rallied in requesting marriage equality, he said.

柯文哲美東時間22日中午赴哈佛大學費正清研究中心與學者閉門會談，下午4時在麻省理工學院「張忠謀與張淑芬大樓」（Morris and Sophie Chang Building）發表演說，吸引了300名學生前往聆聽。

Ko on March 22 delivered a speech at the Morris and Sophie Chang Building in Massachusetts Institute of Technology following a closed-door meeting with Harvard researchers. The speech drew about 300 students to the audience.

柯文哲在演說中提及台北市是全東亞最民主自由、多元開放的城市，柯文哲自曝在九合一大選綁公投中，同婚議題投反對票。

Referring to Taipei as the most progressive and accommodating city in East Asia, the mayor surprisingly said he personally voted to reject plans to change the country’s Civil Law to legalize gay marriages in the national referendum last year.

他說，「我投票時投反對你，但我允許12.5萬人上街遊行」，指台北市是一個高度容忍的城市，但是他也指出，創新才是台灣唯一的出路。

“I voted against your claims for changes in policies, but I also have fully respected your rights to demonstrations,” said Ko, stressing that Taipei, which is free and diverse, aims at accommodating various ideas to continue to grow.

柯文哲在2016年底接受廣播節目訪問時，曾坦言自己確實對「男男、女女接吻」感到不是很舒服，但他也說，「人家喜歡，干你屁事」

The mayor shared his personal “discomfort” at seeing “intimate contacts” between same-sex couples in radio interviews back in 2016, but he reiterated that “it is not your nor mine business when they keep it personal.”

