FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ace left-hander Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a new contract Saturday that guarantees an additional million from 2020 to 2024.

Sale has been an All-Star the last seven years and would have been eligible for free agency after this season.

He is guaranteed million this year under the second option year of the contract he signed with the Chicago White Sox before the 2013 season. The deal wound up to be worth million over seven years plus award bonuses.

The new contract adds million salaries annually from 2020-22 and .5 million a year in 2023 and 2024. His salary can escalate by up to million per season from 2021-24 based on finish in Cy Young Award voting.

Since he was acquired from Chicago in December 2016, Sale is 29-12 with a 2.56 ERA, holding opponents to a .196 batting average and averaging 13.17 strikeouts per nine innings.

He was 1-0 in four starts and four relief appearances in last year’s postseason, striking out the side against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series to complete Boston’s fourth title in 15 seasons.

Over the last seven seasons, Sale is 103-62 with a 2.89 ERA and 1,789 strikeouts in 1,482 1/3 innings.

