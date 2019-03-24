TAIPEI (The China Post) – Each year, the United Nations publishes the World Happiness Report on March 20, the International Day of Happiness. According to the survey, Taiwan ranked first in East Asia with 25th place and second only to the United Arab Emirates in Asia.

Among other highlights, Taiwan scored only 56 points for absence of corruption and gained a score as high as 102 points for freedom.

As for Japan, its ranking dropped four spots compared to last year for its low score on freedom and tolerance. Similarly, China also regressed from 86th place to 93rd place this year.

Every year, the United Nations ranks the happiness level of 156 countries and regions around the world based on the social and economic conditions of each country and the happiness of citizens.