3月20日為國際幸福日，聯合國每年在這一天都會發表全球幸福報告，今年台灣以25名榮登東亞第一，在亞洲僅次於阿拉伯聯合大公國。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Each year, the United Nations publishes the World Happiness Report on March 20, the International Day of Happiness. According to the survey, Taiwan ranked first in East Asia with 25th place and second only to the United Arab Emirates in Asia.

雖在政府「貪腐」指數只拿下56分，台灣比去年上升一個名次，在「自由度」指標得到高分102分。

Among other highlights, Taiwan scored only 56 points for absence of corruption and gained a score as high as 102 points for freedom.

而鄰近的日本，卻因「自由度」和「對他人的包容度」不高，比去年下降4名。同樣中國也名次倒退，今年從86名掉到93名。

As for Japan, its ranking dropped four spots compared to last year for its low score on freedom and tolerance. Similarly, China also regressed from 86th place to 93rd place this year.

聯合國每年都會根據各國的社會、經濟及自由狀況，加上公民幸福感，為全球156國家及地區幸福程度排名。

Every year, the United Nations ranks the happiness level of 156 countries and regions around the world based on the social and economic conditions of each country and the happiness of citizens.