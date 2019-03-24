TAIPEI (The China Post) – World badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) said that she’s wholeheartedly preparing for the upcoming Malaysia and Singapore Open as well as aiming for the BWF World Championships in the second half of the year, during an Eva Air press conference on March 21.

During her next game (Malaysia Open), Tai added that she needs to maintain her performance and bring out her best. “I’m working on strengthening my weaknesses…things like that. Because for now every game matters,” Tai said.

Focusing on the two open games first, Tai said the BWF World Championships in August will be her first priority before she starts steadfastly preparing for the Tokyo Olympics after the points start to accumulate in May.

“I’ll focus on the BWF first, since I haven’t won the championship at this game yet. I just hope that I can reach my goals bit by bit,” Tai said.

Asked if her goal is to eventually win every championship, she laughed and responded in a lighthearted manner: “It might be a little bit difficult, but I’ll try!”