位於台中鰲峰山公園東北側的清水鬼洞，是日據時期的軍事地下戰備坑道。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Qing Shui Gui Dong (清水鬼洞), the underground military tunnel built during the Japanese occupation era, is located in the northeastern side of Aofong Mountain Park in Taichung.

為吸引遊客尋幽探訪，長約420公尺的通道近日已整修完畢，將於4月起開放參觀，讓更多民眾體驗戰備坑道歷史文化。

To attract more visitors, the 420-meter-long tunnel has recently been repaired; and it will be open in April to the public, for you to better experience the history of the battlefield.

清水鬼洞興建於1943年，坑道內四通八達、冬暖夏涼，兩側壁為鵝卵石、鋼筋及混凝土構成，非常堅固。

Extending to all directions, the tunnel, which was built in 1943, is cool in summer and warm in winter; the wall on the two sides are made of pebbles, steel bars, and concrete. They provided a solid defense during wartime.

坑內昔日戰備設施完整呈現，雖然目前已無軍事用途，但依舊能感受當年軍情緊繃的氣氛。

Not in use anymore, the facilities are well preserved and you can still feel the tension back in the colonization period.

坑道可分為主坑道、副主坑道，以及聯絡副主坑道的支坑道；坑內設備有寢室、儲藏室、崗哨、廚房、儲水槽、廁所、機槍堡、狙擊區等軍事設施。

The sub-tunnels are connected to the main tunnels, inside which the facilities include a dormitory, storage room, sentry post, kitchen, water storage tank, toilet, pillbox, and a sniper area.

一般開放時間為週六、日及例假日上午9時至下午4時；預約開放時間為週二至週五上午9時至下午4時（開放團體15人以上預約，不開放個人預約）；另外，每週一、農曆休假期間及政府公告停班停課日暫停開放。

Opening hours: from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Appointment times: from 9 am to 4 pm from Tuesday to Friday (open to groups of 15 or more, no individual appointments) Closing times: Mondays, national holidays, and on government notice