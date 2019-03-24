TAIPEI (The China Post) – In light of the tremendous pressure soaring packaging waste puts on the environment, BenQ, one of Taiwan’s major consumer electronics company, created the “molded pulp packaging” to replace traditional packing materials.

The design won the 2019 iF Gold Award, one of the world’s most influential design prizes that attracts more than 5,500 entries from around 59 nations every year, overperforming 6,375 competing works in the process.

Asked about the announcement, Wende Li, general manager and director of BenQ Corp., said the company emphasizes each “product’s life cycle” in the design process and considers the environmental impact of products, including packaging design and recyclability.

According to the iF Design Award, the design is both sustainable and chic, without focusing on trendiness only. More importantly, the design features no adhesive or additional pads, and yet the product successfully passed drop testing and impact testing. In terms of the external appearance, the style is simple and aesthetic which reveals a sense of modern craftsmanship, iF design Award said.

Aside from the iF Gold Award for the projector packaging, four other designs including the W1700 projector, W5700 projector, GVI projector, and the e-reading ScreenBar also won the iF Design Award.

The W5700 is a 4K home theater projector designed for audiophiles. To blend in the dark environment, the exterior of the machine is matted by paint to reduce light and visual interference. As for GV1, it is a wireless mobile pico projector specially designed for binge-watchers. Attracted by the distinctive design and affordable price, young people will be quite glad to have the first projector of their life!