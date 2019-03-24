網路購物興盛帶來的包裝廢棄物正對人類的環境形成巨大壓力，明基電通BenQ因而改善推出「投影機紙塑包裝」之包裝形式，不須使用填充物等額外保護措施，大幅減輕環境負擔。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – In light of the tremendous pressure soaring packaging waste puts on the environment, BenQ, one of Taiwan’s major consumer electronics company, created the “molded pulp packaging” to replace traditional packing materials.

這樣的設計擊敗 6,375 件角逐者，獲得設計界奧斯卡之稱的 iF 設計競賽最高殊榮，榮獲 2019年 iF 金質獎肯定。

The design won the 2019 iF Gold Award, one of the world’s most influential design prizes that attracts more than 5,500 entries from around 59 nations every year, overperforming 6,375 competing works in the process.

明基電通總經理李文德表示，BenQ在產品設計強調「全產品生命週期」的思維，在設計時即考慮後續運送和對環境的使用影響，採用包裝減量、易回收等設計，創造出對環境友善的綠色產品。

Asked about the announcement, Wende Li, general manager and director of BenQ Corp., said the company emphasizes each “product’s life cycle” in the design process and considers the environmental impact of products, including packaging design and recyclability.

iF 評審委員則指出，BenQ「投影機紙塑包裝」兼具永續環保、時尚新潮的優點，而不一味追逐流行。特別的是，包裝結構並未施加黏著劑或額外保護墊，卻成功通過了墜落和碰撞測試。精心設計的造型美觀大方，且流露出現代工藝的質感。

According to the iF Design Award, the design is both sustainable and chic, without focusing on trendiness only. More importantly, the design features no adhesive or additional pads, and yet the product successfully passed drop testing and impact testing. In terms of the external appearance, the style is simple and aesthetic which reveals a sense of modern craftsmanship, iF design Award said.

而BenQ除了以「投影機紙塑包裝」抱回 iF 金質獎外，尚有 W1700 投影機、W5700 投影機、GV1 投影機、ScreenBar 螢幕智能掛燈等四項產品獲得 iF 設計獎。

Aside from the iF Gold Award for the projector packaging, four other designs including the W1700 projector, W5700 projector, GVI projector, and the e-reading ScreenBar also won the iF Design Award.

W5700 是為影音發燒友所設計的 4K 家用劇院投影機，為融於暗房視聽室的環境，全機身採消光咬花、霧面噴漆，減少光線反光視覺干擾。GV1 則是為熱愛追劇者所設計的無線行動微型投影機，以鮮明的黃色活潑的獨特設計、親民價格，讓更多年輕人、小資族輕鬆就擁有人生第一台投影機。

The W5700 is a 4K home theater projector designed for audiophiles. To blend in the dark environment, the exterior of the machine is matted by paint to reduce light and visual interference. As for GV1, it is a wireless mobile pico projector specially designed for binge-watchers. Attracted by the distinctive design and affordable price, young people will be quite glad to have the first projector of their life!