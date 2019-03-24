GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Corey Kluber will start on opening day for the Cleveland Indians for the fifth consecutive season, matching a franchise record.

The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner was given the nod Saturday by manager Terry Francona.

Stan Coveleski is the only other Cleveland pitcher to start five straight openers. Bob Feller holds the franchise mark with seven opening-day starts overall. Kluber is the first to earn five opening-day assignments with the Indians since CC Sabathia from 2003-08.

Kluber was 20-7 with a 2.89 ERA last season, finishing third in Cy Young voting behind Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell and Houston’s Justin Verlander. He’ll take the ball Thursday at Minnesota.

Kluber will lead a stacked rotation that also includes Trevor Bauer, Carlos Carrasco, Mike Clevinger and Shane Bieber.

