NICE, France (AP) — French authorities are investigating the case of an older female protester who suffered head injuries when police charged people defying a yellow vest protest ban in Nice.

The woman was waving a rainbow flag marked “Peace” and wearing a yellow vest when riot police carrying shields suddenly pushed toward the protesters Saturday. An Associated Press reporter saw her fall to the pavement, blood spilling from her head.

Locals identified her as 73-year-old anti-globalization activist Genevieve Legay.

Regional broadcaster France Bleu Azur reported Sunday that she is in intensive care, and cited the Nice prosecutor as saying an investigation was opened.

French authorities banned protests in several areas Saturday to prevent a repeat of rioting that scarred Paris a week ago at yellow vest protests.