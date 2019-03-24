GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez has been carted off the field with a bruised left knee after fouling a ball of himself in a spring training game.

The two-time All-Star was injured Sunday against the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland’s final exhibition of the year in Arizona. Ramirez was being taken for X-rays.

Ramirez wasn’t able to put any pressure on his leg as manager Terry Francona and a trainer helped him onto the cart.

The 26-year-old Ramirez hit 39 home runs with 105 RBIs while batting .270 and stealing 34 bases last season.

Earlier in the day, the Indians signed Brad Miller to provide depth in a depleted infield.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is starting the season on the injured list and second baseman Jason Kipnis is expected to miss opening day — both players are recovering after staining their right calf.

The AL Central champion Indians open Thursday at Minnesota.

