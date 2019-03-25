TAIPEI (CNA) – Daytime temperatures in Taiwan are expected to rise slightly Monday, while the wet weather will continue, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

With southerly winds increasing, northern Taiwan can expect daytime highs of 21-22 degrees, central Taiwan 25 degrees, and southern parts of the country 30 degrees, the CWB said.

However, the mercury will drop sharply at night to 18 degrees in the north, 20 degrees in central areas, and 22 degrees in the south, the weather bureau said.

As a weather front moves in, sporadic showers can be expected in northern and central Taiwan and in the northeast during the day, while cloudy skies are likely in low-lying areas of the south, the CWB said.

Foggy conditions will prevail in western Taiwan and the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu, the CWB said, warning of poor visibility in those areas.

Meanwhile, the air quality in some areas of northern Taiwan was poor in the early hours Monday due to pollution, according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was flashing an “orange alert” in northern Taiwan and some parts of southern Taiwan, such as Kaohsiung and Pingtung, indicating unhealthy levels of pollutants for sensitive groups, the EPA said.

Due to pollutants from southeastern China, an orange alert was also flashing in the Kinmen islands, the EPA said.

In western Taiwan, Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan in the south, and Yilan and Hualien in the east, the air quality was expected to be good to fair at night as the winds strengthen, the EPA said.

By Chen Chun-shou and Frances Huang