TAIPEI (The China Post) – The Taichung Flora Expo is closing soon. What are the exhibits that you surely cannot miss before it ends? Well, organizers recommend the following three sites: the Blossom Pavilion in Houli Horse Ranch Park, the Waipu Expo Site’s Harvest Blessings Pavilion and the Humanitarian Eco-Tech Pavilion, as well as Taiwan’s first ever glass garden at Fengyuan Huludun Park Expo Site.

The Blossom Pavilion consists of two circular buildings in the shape of number eight – the Orchid Hall is planned for long-term exhibits to tell the history of Taiwan’s orchid industry. It highlights at the same time greenhouse architecture. The Competition Hall, on the other hand, features various floriculture-themed competitions that invite masters from home and abroad to demonstrate their peculiar skills and also the beauty of local flowers.

Regarding the Waipu Expo Site, the Harvest Blessings Pavilion tells Taiwan’s story from the perspective of four major crops: rice, fruit, mushrooms, and tea. Exhibiting endangered native plants, the Humanitarian Eco-Tech Pavilion also displays over a thousand rare plants from Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center (KBCC) and the use of technology in agriculture.

The first glass garden in Taiwan themed “Happy Flower Marriage” is created especially for the newlyweds at the Fengyuan Huludun Park Expo Site. Other highlights include the fifth exhibition area, “Art Playground Flowers Cradle,” which combines water landscapes and landscape arts – a delight for families during the upcoming holiday.