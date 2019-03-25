Seven people were injured in Israel after suspected rockets struck deep inside the country on Monday.

The Israeli military said one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip, striking a house in Mishmeret, an agricultural town north of Tel Aviv.

Magen David Adom rescue service said it was treating six people, including a 50-year-old woman who was moderately wounded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would fly back to Israel immediately after meeting US President Donald Trump on Monday.

“In light of the security events I decided to cut short my visit to the US,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel would respond to the “heinous attack.”

Rockets do not normally reach so far into the country. The attack comes 10 days after rockets were fired at Tel Aviv for the first time in two years, however, Hamas leaders in Gaza claimed that was an accident. Nonetheless, Israel responded with heavy fire.