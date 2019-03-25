丁噹將在4月2日推出第9張個人專輯《愛到不要命 Die Lovin’》，呼應「不要命」的率性態度，首波主打〈不要命〉，充滿懸疑驚悚的預告，爆裂感的電子元素音色，吊足歌迷胃口，且這首歌曲找來R&B創作歌手J.Sheon合作。

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Popular singer Della Ding Dang (丁噹) will launch her ninth solo album “Die Lovin” on April 2. In her lead single’s music video, which is also named “Die Lovin”, she cooperates with R&B singer J.Sheon to create thrills, suspense, and bursting electronic elements.

延續歌曲黑色與炙烈的風格，以電影規格打造美式黑色電影風格〈不要命〉MV。

In line with the song’s dark and fierce emotions, the video team has successfully turned her MV into an American-style black film.

在劇中丁噹與髮型師J.Sheon飾演熱戀情侶，但戲裡真實身分J.Sheon卻是一名連續殺人犯，在自己髮廊隱匿的暗房手術室內殺了多名女子，丁噹則是因陷入了愛情，甘願落入圈套，為了愛「不要命」。

The singers play a couple. J.Sheon plays a serial killer who has murdered several women in the dark operating room of his hair salon. As for Ding Dang, she falls helplessly into the trap, willing to sacrifice her life for love.

與丁噹同飆演技的J.Sheon，臺灣出生長大，從紐約念完音樂以後回到台灣追隨他創作的熱情。

The Taiwanese R&B singer J. who lived and studied music in New York, came back to Taiwan to pursue his passion.

他淡定表示：「之前有學過幾堂（表演）課，那時有教說要幫角色去想一下他以前的過往。因為最近就是在做音樂而已，所以比較有充裕的時間，可以為MV角色做準備，覺得很有挑戰性。」

During an interview, he said he took several acting classes prior to filming so he has learned how to fathom a character’s past and psychology. “Recently, I’ve been mostly focusing on making music, so I’ve had more time to prepare for this role. And it was quite challenging.”

J.Sheon的演技令人驚豔，飾演變態殺人犯的他，盯著獵物的狂亂眼神，讓人不寒而慄。

The singer’s acting skills are quite impressive, playing a crazy murderer, his frantic look brings thrills and fear to the viewers.

其中MV有一幕大打出手的戲碼，兩人怕出手太輕不夠真，但又擔心出手太重傷了對方，不斷地套招對位置；兩人也為了呈現強大的感官刺激，甚至自動加戲，借位大打出手。

Among one of the scenes when the couple fights, they kept on rearranging their positions so as not to hurt each other; however, to maximize the sensation, they used forced perspective and added multiple scenes in order to bring out the intense feelings from the viewers.