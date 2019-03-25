WASHINGTON (AP) — For President Donald Trump, the fight over the “witch hunt” is only just beginning.

Now that special counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation into Trump’s campaign is over, it’s being transformed into a rallying cry and a weapon for the president’s re-election campaign.

The pall of the two-year probe lifted Sunday when Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller’s findings that said the wide-ranging investigation found no evidence of collusion by Trump’s 2016 campaign with the Russian government. Barr’s four-page letter was immediately seized upon by the president and his allies as a weapon to use against Democrats, the Deep State and the media.

Trump aides and political allies developed a plan to turn the end of the probe into the launching pad for a new round of attacks on the president’s foes.