TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) recent comment on last year’s same-sex marriage referendum caused a stir in Taiwan society. The vocalist of rock band Fire EX., Yang Ta-cheng, openly condemned the mayor at the Megaport Music Festival in Kaohsiung on March 24, accusing him of lying to voters.

Yang listed six reasons for opposing the mayor, including Ko’s refusal to announce his real stance on same-sex marriage before the elections, which he called: “an act of falsehood” to trick voters. “Demonstrating is part our civil rights, why do we even need your consent?”

After the concert, the singer said in a Facebook post that the mayor’s supporters have asked him to publicly apologize for his accusation, something he said is “impossible” even if charges are pressed against him.

“If Ko’s fans want to hate me or my band. It’s fine. I would not compromise for the values we’ve been fighting for and thus gained for far,” the bold-minded singer said.

Yang further added that he once thought Ko Wen-je truly believes in the value of progress which is the reason why he also rallied behind him. “I now really regret and despise myself for that,” the musician said.