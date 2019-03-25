SHENZHEN (CNA) — Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) said he “strongly supports” the “1992 consensus,” describing it as a way of stabilizing cross-Taiwan Strait relations, during his meeting with a high-ranking Chinese official responsible for Taiwan affairs in Shenzhen, China.

“I strongly support the ‘1992 consensus,’ which I said even before the 2018 local election in Taiwan,” said Han from the Kuomintang during his meeting with China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Director Liu Jieyi (劉結一) on March 25 at a golf club in Shenzhen.

Describing the “1992 consensus” as a stabilizer for cross-strait relations, Han reiterated that cross-strait interactions will be smoother and more peaceful under the consensus, whether in the field of culture, economy or sports.

Han, who is currently on a seven-day, four-city tour of southeast China, reiterated the importance of the “1992 consensus” while saying he would not lie about the issue. He also thanked Liu’s office for taking care of millions of Taiwanese living or working in China.

The “1992 consensus” refers to an understanding reached in 1992 between the then-KMT government of Taiwan and Chinese communist officials.

This agreement has been consistently interpreted by the KMT to mean that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is only “one China,” with each side free to interpret what “China” means.

However, Beijing has never publicly voiced support for the second part of this KMT interpretation.

Liu, meanwhile, said he hoped Kaohsiung would prosper from closer ties between the two sides under the leadership of Han, adding that he is touched by the mayor’ determination to promote the welfare of his constituents.

Liu also lauded Han’s efforts to transform the sweat, tears and wisdom of Kaohsiung people into a better life while promising that his office will do more to help the people of Taiwan.

“The two sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family,” Liu said while urging Taiwanese people to adhere to the “1992 consensus” and reject independence.

The meeting took place in a cordial and relaxed atmosphere. “May we speak English?” Han even joked at one point, knowing Liu once served as the Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations.

The objectives of the trip are very clear, to make more friends, do business deals and engage in good exchanges, Han said.

Shenzhen is the third leg of Han’s current trip that has taken him to Hong Kong and Macau.

In a news conference held Monday night, Han said the local governments of Kaohsiung and Shenzhen are willing to hold a city forum to expand cooperation.

That forum would serve as a platform for further exchanges in the fields of sport, culture, exhibitions, information, Chinese medicine, biotechnology and logistics, said Han, who had met with Shenzhen Mayor Chen Rugui (陳如桂) a day earlier,

By Stanley Cheung and Emerson Lim