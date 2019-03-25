ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s medical examiner plans further tests to determine the cause of Georgia Tech defensive lineman Brandon Adams’ death.

The 21-year-old Adams died Saturday . An autopsy was performed Monday.

Officer Stephanie Brown, an Atlanta Police spokeswoman, says the GBI’s medical examiner’s office needs more lab tests, including toxicology results, to determine the “cause and manner” of Adams’ death. Brown says in a statement to The Associated Press that police investigators are working with the GBI.

Georgia Tech says its seniors and team captains have decided to start spring practice as scheduled on Tuesday. The practice will be closed to media.

Brown was a rising senior who was expected to be a key member of the Yellow Jackets’ defensive line under new coach Geoff Collins.

___

