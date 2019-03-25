NEW YORK (AP) — Motivated by the typical soul-searching that can accompany the climax of a major story, or simple revenge, the performance of news professionals has quickly become an issue at the end of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

At issue is whether some news organizations spent too much time on the story or leapt to conclusions about President Donald Trump’s potential involvement in Russia’s interference with the 2016 election. Mueller concluded there was no conspiracy involving the Trump team.

Some critics suggested it was an embarrassment that some in the media had all but convicted Trump.

Defenders say the media was doing its job in following an investigation of major proportion.