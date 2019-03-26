LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorney Mark Geragos has had a long career representing high-profile clients including Michael Jackson, Colin Kaepernick and Jussie Smollett. Now he might need a defense attorney himself after being named Monday in a case accusing lawyer Michael Avenatti of trying to extort Nike.

Geragos is not charged with a crime but people familiar with the Avenatti investigation confirm he’s named as an unidentified co-conspirator. The 61-year-old celebrity lawyer hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

Geragos has defended headline-grabbing cases involving Winona Ryder, Chris Brown and Scott Peterson.

Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson says Geragos is “in many ways the face of the legal profession” because of his longtime tenure as a legal analyst for CNN. The network said Monday that it has cut ties with Geragos.